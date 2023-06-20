Australian grain growers have raised over $40,000 to help with the Ukrainian rural community as it endures the ongoing impact of the conflict with Russia.
Grain Producers Australia (GPA) set up the #Aussiegrain4Ukraine initiative, which donates funds to four nominated charities supporting Ukrainian farmers and rural communities.
Grain Producers Australia's farmer sub-committee member and WA grain producer, David Fulwood, thanked all growers who have donated grain as part of the appeal.
"We've raised about $41,000 in total from selling about 90 tonnes of grain that was donated by Australian growers from last year's harvest," he said.
"This initiative was established to achieve two key outcomes and we've met these goals."
"Firstly by raising awareness and providing moral support for people in the Ukraine, knowing they've had the backing of Australian farmers and rural communities, during this incredibly difficult time."
"We've also asked growers to donate grain which we've now sold and the funds we've raised will now go towards long-term recovery efforts to help rebuild communities impacted by war."
Fellow sub-committee member and WA grain producer, Simon Wallwork, said the funding would be split four ways and donated to the nominate charities.
The four charities are the UN Crisis Relief's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, World Vision Ukraine Appeal, World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine program and Oxfam International.
Given the war is continuing, GPA chief executive, Colin Bettles said the facility would remain open for any growers who wanted to donate grain in future.
"The sub-committee felt it was prudent to sell the grain donated form last harvest and after basic costs such as freight, donate the funds we've raised so far to the four dominated charities," he said.
"Whilst we'd prefer the war was over, any growers who still want to show their support for people in the Ukraine can still make a donation."
"GPA would like to thank David, Simon and our other sub-committee members James Stacey, Brad Jones and Andrew Whitelaw, for their contribution and everyone who has helped out; especially the growers who've donated grain to this cause."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
