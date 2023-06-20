Farm Online
Ukraine appeal sees Aussie grain growers dig deep

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 20 2023 - 10:00am
Despite the big wet and downgrades to crops Australian grain growers have still raised over $40,000 for their Ukrainian counterparts. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Australian grain growers have raised over $40,000 to help with the Ukrainian rural community as it endures the ongoing impact of the conflict with Russia.

