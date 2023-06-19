Lactalis has become the latest milk processing company to increase its farm gate milk price offer to dairy farmers.
On Monday, June 19, Lactalis increased its farm gate milk price by $0.01/litre, to an effective $0.895/l.
The increased price is being offered to northern NSW and Queensland dairy farmers.
Norco is also seeking milk from the same northern suppliers, and is still offering $0.888/l.
This is the offering the dairy company tabled by the beginning of this month.
Lactalis is still offering $9.30/kg Milk Solids flat and $9.10/kgMS seasonal to its Victorian and Tasmanian suppliers.
National milk processing companies are also chasing northern suppliers, according to Eric Danzi, ceo of eastAUSmilk.
This is despite the need to pay transport costs for liquid milk collected in Queensland and delivered to the southern States.
Fonterra Australia is offering suppliers $9/kg Milk Solids at the farm gate.
Saputo Australia is offering dairy farmers a ranging price $8.90-$9.20/kg Milk Solids for their supply volumes.
Dairy Australia analyst Eliza Redfern has forecast an annual national production figure of around eight million litres of milk.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
