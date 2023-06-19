Growers and industry analysts are closely watching the proposed Bunge / Viterra merger to see whether it will be a positive or negative for Australian agriculture, with most saying they wanted to see if the positive of potential increased investment would outweigh the negative of less competition.
Last week the two global grains giants announced plans to come together under the Bunge banner, creating a $50 billion business.
The two companies both have footprints in Australia, with Viterra the major bulk handler and port operator in South Australia and Bunge executing over a million tonnes of exports from its Bunbury port in WA last year.
Both are also active in the grain accumulation space, however while there are some areas where they are both significant players generally there is not great crossover.
Mark Fowler, chairman of the WAFarmers grains council, said there were potential positives and negatives from the deal.
"We will lose a buyer if the merger goes ahead so that will mean less competition," Mr Fowler, who farms at Williams in the state's southern wheatbelt within the Bunge port catchment zone, said.
"Within the Bunbury port zone Bunge operates two upcountry receival sites at Kukerin and Arthur River and many farmers in this area also deliver straight to their port so in this part of the world they are important."
"As well as the bulk handling they are also significant buyers direct from farmers while Viterra are also active as well."
"In Western Australia, the impact will be felt the most in the Bunge port zone, it will still be an issue elsewhere but less so as Bunge buys most heavily in the area within its own port catchment."
On the other hand, Mr Fowler said growers were hopeful the merger could lead to further investment.
"It would be great to see this new entity invest more in its supply chain and create efficiencies and competition."
"As a sector I think grain growers won't have a preconceived perception one way or another, a lot will come down to how the new business approaches its Australian businesses."
Stefan Meyer, senior cash grains broker, StoneX, said Australian growers would lose competition for their grain but may gain from Bunge's philosophy of value-adding.
"Bunge loves value adding, and that can only be good news for Australian farmers, as they become more critical to feeding the world's 8 billion people," he said.
Mr Meyer nominated oilseed crushing as an area likely to pique the interest of the business in Australia.
"Should the merger go ahead, we may see an increase in capital expenditure on crushing and grain handling infrastructure onshore, as well as a move toward a model more akin to that of Canada, where about 60pc of locally grown canola is crushed domestically rather than exported.
"Australia crushes just 10-20pc of the canola it produces, and that leaves a lot of money on the table for offshore processors who can take advantage of canola oil price strength."
"I suspect the canola crush plants will be built where they're most necessary - one plant in WA, and one more in Victoria/south NSW would be ideal, with maybe 500,000 to 800,000 tonnes of capacity at each location).
Mr Meyer said the potential for the merged company to ramp up its presence in WA could lead to improvements in grower services from the state's major bulk handler CBH as it attempted to fend off competition.
"Longer term for WA, there will likely be increased interest and possible investment by CBH, given its current overwhelming presence in the market, coupled with the need to fend off foreign competitors."
He did not foresee there would be any local competition issues.
"Given that the assets of Viterra are in South Australia, Victoria and NSW, and Bunge is in WA, I feel like that the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) will press ahead with this merger with no problems."
Adrian McCabe, Grain Producers South Australia chairman, said farmers in his state, where Viterra has a dominant position in terms of port facilities and upcountry receival sites, would be watching the deal closely but did not anticipate major changes.
"Given Bunge has not necessarily been a major player in South Australia I don't think there will be a massive shake-up of how we deal with the new entity," he said.
"We'll certainly look to talk to them and highlight the things we want to see continue that Viterra has been doing well while pointing potential opportunities for growth."
"The new company will have a big balance sheet and we've been growing a lot of grain in South Australia in recent years so hopefully they see some opportunities for investment that create efficiencies which will be good not only for them but for the grain growing community."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
