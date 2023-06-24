Farm Online
Analysis

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures December 2023 contract ended last week 107 USc/bu above the recent low set on May 31

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
June 24 2023 - 10:00am
CBOT wheat bounces higher
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures had a strong finish to last week with the December 2023 contract posting gains of 29 US cents a bushel and 27 USc/bu on Thursday and Friday nights respectively.

