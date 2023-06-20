Machinery supply is expected to improve in the second half of the year, with Case IH general manager Australia/New Zealand Aaron Bett saying there are positive signs.
"It (machinery supply) is certainly improving," he said.
"We've got a couple of vessels coming in prior to June that we've chartered ourselves, to make sure we've got product here before the end of the financial year and Temporary Full Expensing."
Shipments are expected at the Port of Melbourne and Bunbury in Western Australia before the end of June, bringing in about 150 units of larger gear from North America.
Mr Bett said production improvements had boosted supply, particularly in the smaller end of the market.
"Getting shipping out of Europe on the container side of things, that challenge has eased significantly," he said.
Mr Bett said containerised equipment and smaller tractors were coming through well.
"The RORO (roll-on/roll/off) scenario is a bit more of a challenge," he said.
"At the bigger end - Magnums, Steigers and combines - there's still a challenge getting shipments out of North America and securing vessel space.
"That's why we're chartering vessels ourselves - to ensure we can get stock out."
Mr Bett said Case IH was looking to charter five vessels between now and the end of the year to help improve supply to their Australian customers.
He said at the moment there was good supply with the Puma, Farmall and Maxxum series of tractors and he expected there would be better supply in the higher end (Magnum/Steiger) in the second half of the year.
Mr Bett said a "significant volume" of combines would be hitting our shores for this year's harvest and good supply of Patriot sprayers was also expected in the second half of the year.
He said the challenges of the past few years had changed the face of machinery sales.
"The supply chain challenges have created a good forward-order culture," he said.
"Customers are aware of the challenges that have been faced not just in the agricultural industry, but across the board.
"One positive that has come out of COVID, customers are planning their forward-orders of machines in advance, which in the longer term means more efficiencies and it means we don't have inventory sitting in a depot or dealer's floor."
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
