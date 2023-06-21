Glengarrie is 302 hectares (746 acres) of productive, well watered South West Slopes country that is well suited to both breeding and finishing livestock.
Located in the Ellerslie district about 15 minutes drive west of Adelong, the attractive property is being presented to the market with a price guide of $3.3-$3.6 million.
The property is being sold by the Miller family after more than 70 years of ownership as part of a family succession plan.
Glengarrie features low lying Yaven Creek soils through to undulating and rising grazing country.
The property runs an Angus herd comprising of about 130 breeders.
The calves are typically sold as weaners. However, in some years they are grown out to feedlot weights or for slaughter.
Water is a feature of the property and is sourced from five dams and Yaven, Woods and Long creeks.
The average annual rainfall is about 710mm (28 inches).
Structural improvements include cattle yards, a two stand shearing shed, hay shed and a three bedroom home.
Marketing agent Rob Stubbs, Elders, said there was the potential to increase the carrying capacity of Glengarrie with the introduction of improved pastures and a fertiliser program.
Glengarrie is situated about 50 minutes from Wagga Wagga and well located to saleyards, feedlots and meatworks.
Glengarrie will be auctioned by Elders Real Estate in Adelong on July 7.
Contact Rob Stubbs, 0417 478 886, or Ross Tout, 0427 144 430, Elders Real Estate, Gundagai.
