Domestic wool processing dream gets closer to reality

By Victoria Nugent
June 21 2023 - 6:45am
Deloitte Access Economics will next month set about creating a roadmap on how to establish more on-shore processing facilities. Photo: Shutterstock.

A roadmap for creating more domestic wool processing opportunities will pinpoint which states are best placed to deliver bang for buck.

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

