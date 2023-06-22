Farm Online
Choice Gympie region cattle property for 150 breeders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A 554 hectare cattle property located 35 minutes west of Gympie has hit the market. Picture supplied
A 554 hectare (1368 acre) cattle property in two freehold titles 35 minutes west of Gympie, Qld, has hit the market.

