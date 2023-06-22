Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List
Analysis

Distinguished meat industry figure dies

By Ken Wilcock
June 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vale Richie Goldup
Vale Richie Goldup

RICHIE Goldup's distinguished career in meat processing began in 1954 at Borthwick's Merinda (Bowen) plant as office boy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.