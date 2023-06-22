Vale Richie Goldup

RICHIE Goldup's distinguished career in meat processing began in 1954 at Borthwick's Merinda (Bowen) plant as office boy.
There he gained experience in the various commercial and administrative aspects of the business before a stint in Melbourne head office as a trainee and returning as assistant chief clerk. At the same time he was studying accounting by correspondence.
In 1959 he married Lorraine Simpson and a year later was appointed office manager at Bowen.
Richie's first foray into sales involved bringing refrigerated vans of lamb up from Portland for their north Queensland wholesale business and backloading quarter beef to Sydney.
Two years later in 1966 he took on the sales manager role.
In 1970 Borthwicks bought the Bakers Creek (Mackay) plant.
In 1973 he went to Melbourne to study marketing and by-products but returned to NQ a year later to take over as plant manager at Mackay.
As the industry emerged from the beef collapse years, Borthwicks saw merit in upgrading Bakers Creek to allow a substantial increase in throughput.
To the west, Brigalow blocks were being developed and Richie saw the wisdom of working with the newly emerged Cattlemen's Union organisation to build relationships with producers.
The 1980s saw Richie appointed CEO over Bowen, Mackay and Moreton for the short period it remained open.
But the eighties also saw rationalisation as the answer to excessive processing capacity and the devolution of a number of processing entities into a consortium known as Australia Meat Holdings (AMH).
Borthwicks by this time had closed or sold some of its plants but Portland was absorbed into AMH while Mackay and Bowen sidestepped into a joint venture between Nippon Meat Packers and Mackay Sugar.
However the Borthwick name remained with Richie at the helm until his retirement in 1995 after 41 years of service.
Richie was highly regarded by his peers in the meat processing industry and respected by the staff who worked for him and the producers who supplied the cattle to the meatworks he managed.
This is a particularly impressive achievement as the meat industry in Richie's time was renowned for adversarial industrial relations and for testy relationships with cattle producers who were often distrustful of the processing sector generally.
The reason Richie was so liked was that he was willing to look at issues in an objective and dispassionate manner and where convinced that custom and practice could be improved, he was prepared to try something different.
The best example of this is the beef carcase classification trials he hosted at Bakers Creek abattoir with Queensland Livestock and Meat Authority researchers.
This was some of the earliest work on fat measurement technique and saleable meat yield estimation and led to him being the first meat processor to introduce pricing grids based on objective carcase measurements.
Prior to this, carcase grading was largely subjective leaving room at times for producer dissatisfaction over the determination of price.
The legacy of that work is that those initial grids progressively spread throughout the industry and remain to this day as the foundation pricing mechanism for trading cattle direct to meatworks.
This example is illustrative of Richie's innovative and inclusive leadership style, characteristics which by the early 1990s had led to positions as chief executive, Thomas Borthwick & Sons (Australia) Pty Ltd, chairman, Queensland Meat Exporters Association, meat exporters representative, Australian Meat Industry Advisory Committee and meat exporters representative, CSIRO.
In 1991 Richie was appointed as meat processor representative on the board of QLMA.
He served in that position through the mid-1990s when the authority was charged with the difficult task of implementing the Meat Industry Act 1993. Essentially this meant changing the entrenched, compliance-based meat inspection oversight of the Queensland meat processing sector to a quality assurance regime where operators had to take primary responsibility for hygiene and food safety.
When Richie took over as chairman of the authority in 1997 he was able to report that out of a total of 1320 retail butcher shops in Queensland, all but two had achieved Q Safe accreditation by the deadline of June 30, 1997.
Through his remaining years as chairman in the late 1990s, he continued to oversee a virtually seamless transition with QA principles and methodologies becoming irrevocably embedded in all aspects of meat processing.
This latter period also saw him maintain directorship on various boards including Beeflands (Coominya), Mackay Electricity, Valley Beef (Grantham) and Beef 2000.
Richie passed away in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023 aged 85.
He is survived and sadly missed by his wife Lorraine, son Mark, and daughter Kerri.
WHILE Australian processors are still working through the expensive feeder cattle bought earlier this year and continuing to take losses on GF sales, the grassfed side of the business at least is providing some joy, particularly for cuts.
Steiner reports a US15-20c/lb increase over the past two weeks for Australian imported steer insides, flats and knuckles, FOB basis US East Coast.
This demand is being driven by the rapid escalation in demand in the US for domestic beef cuts which has driven up the Choice beef cutout by 29pc or US77c/lb higher than a year ago.
(Cutout is the aggregate wholesale value of cuts and trim derived from a carcase and as such is the US industry's wholesale price barometer.)
This increased demand appears to be associated with current lower rates of fed-cattle slaughter.
However the non-fed slaughter rate is also well down, but this has not resulted in a similar strong market for imported lean grinding beef. Rather, trade in 90CL recently has tended to move sideways or ease back from higher levels earlier in the year but latest reports from exporters here suggest some improvement in enquiry.
Meanwhile grid rates for heavy cow in southern Qld remain largely unchanged at around 450c/kg with YP ox also steady at 540c.
Cattle supply remains strong in central Qld, a bit quieter in southern Qld and indications that southern Australia will shorten up appreciably by mid-July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.