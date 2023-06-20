Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Wilga Farming buys first property in CDPQ Clean Energy Finance Corporation partnership

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 1200-hectare property in the NSW Northern Tablelands is the first farm acquired by the new venture. Picture supplied
A 1200-hectare property in the NSW Northern Tablelands is the first farm acquired by the new venture. Picture supplied

The Albanese Government has teamed up with a Canadian investment company to buy farms and show the livestock and cropping industries can remain profitable in a decarbonised economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.