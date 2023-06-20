Farm Online
Home/Dairy/Dairy

Boutique accommodation on the market for first time in Leura

June 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied
Picture supplied

The old Leura dairy, on Kings Road on the north side of Leura, is on the market for the first time since its redevelopment in 1997.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Australian Dairy Farmer News

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.