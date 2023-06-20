Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

El Nino talk scorches ag share prices as fickle investors retreat

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusinesses have suffered share price slides in the past six months. File picture.
Agribusinesses have suffered share price slides in the past six months. File picture.

After a boom year of big earnings and big dividend payouts to investors, forecasts of a looming El Nino drought event are giving agribusiness shareholders the jitters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.