Growers looking for benefits of the Morris Quantum air drill in a larger machine don't have to wait much longer.
The Quantum range has been available in sizes up to 21 metres, however a new 24m air drill is set to roll off the production line for the 2024 seeding season and is expected to be showcased at field days later this year.
Duncan Murdoch, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, said the new release would be a major boost for productivity and efficiency, with a lot of growers want to marry-up 12, 18 and 24m machines.
"For growers who are possibly operating two 12m rigs, they will be able to go to the one 24m machine," he said.
The 24m Quantum features an interlocking, laser-cut tubular frame, rather than a 100-millimetre by 100mm frame, as well as other characteristics of the Quantums including:
The live hydraulics with the air drills support Morris Auto-Lift and Auto-Pack control technology, which demonstrated significant benefits during the recent seeding season.
"Some growers dry-sowing and chasing moisture have had crop up in five days," Mr Murdoch said.
READ MORE:
"There hasn't been any rain on the country, but with the Quantum and Auto-Pack they have been able to rip-up, press out soil clods and air pockets to achieve an ideal seedbed, and through capillary action drawing subsoil moisture into the trench, crops have got up and going.
"This is exactly why many growers are preferring this system over anything else. Numerous growers have been experiencing it for several seasons, while other growers are also now starting to use Auto-Lift and Auto-Pack."
The Auto-Lift control technology allows automatic lowering and lifting of tines.
"It's like the old days when 'air-con' came into headers. Initially it was a luxury, but now you wouldn't even look at a header without temperature controls,'' Mr Murdoch said.
"Next auto-steer came out, and now you wouldn't drive a tractor without auto-steer.
"It's the same with Auto-Pack and Auto-Lift. Those that have it can't imagine seeding without it. That's the value people are now putting on the technology."
The strength and digging ability of the Morris Quantum air drills also has been a shining light during the recent seeding season.
"Various growers with the Quantums were able to punch-on through and get their programs done and crops up," Mr Murdoch said.
"That's the beauty of the system when you can meet the three key requirements of horsepower, tine breakout and packing soils correctly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.