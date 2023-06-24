Farm Online
Morris Quantum air drill available in larger size for next season

June 24 2023 - 1:30pm
Duncan Murdoch, from national Morris distributor, McIntosh Distribution, says the new 24-metre Morris Quantum air drill will provide a big boost to seeding productivity and efficiency from the 2024 season.
Growers looking for benefits of the Morris Quantum air drill in a larger machine don't have to wait much longer.

