ANOTHER Australian grain marketer has dipped its toes in the world of exporting grain.
Advantage Grain, well known for providing pools for growers with a strong focus on the domestic market, recently executed its first ever international consignment, sending 22,00 tonnes of APW wheat from the western South Australian port of Thevenard to miller customers in the Middle East.
Chris Nikolaou, Advantage Grain general manager, said while the company traditionally had a domestic market focus the sums in favour of exporting wheat stacked up this year.
"The economics were favourable, with really strong demand internationally for Australian wheat, we could access a shipping slot at Thevenard and we decided the returns would provide better value to our pool customers," he said.
Mr Nikolaou said the company had enlisted the help of export marketing and logistics specialist Basis Commodities help execute the shipment to its flour milling customers in the Middle East.
He said the company would continue to weigh up export opportunities.
"We're starting off relatively small and seeing how it all goes, it may not be something we do every year, it will depend on the size of the Australian crop and the opportunities abroad, but it is certainly something that will have a fit from time to time."
He said the outlook for Australian grain exports looked rosy in the medium term.
"The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is likely to continue to contribute volatility to global grain markets, we have committed to capacity again for this upcoming season as we think it is likely to provide a good opportunity."
"Generating value for our customers is at the core of everything we do, and adding export to our tool belt when the numbers add up assists us to provide that value, although we will always make sure we are comfortable the risk profile is low.
"Our commitment to low risk selling by averaging out over the course of the season will always be the focus."
He said the current environment in the South Australian grains industry meant it was the best fit for Advantage to look at grain exports.
"We think we will retain a South Australian focus for the exports at least in the short term."
"Exports will be an option in those really big production years here where we can see a clear advantage in pricing internationally compared to the domestic market."
Advantage, which was launched out of the former Agfarm Advantage pools, has been marketing wheat, barley and canola since 2008 and has accumulated more than four million tonnes of Australian grain into its annual programs during this time.
The major constant of its pool products has remained remarkably similar in a rapidly changing grain marketing landscape, selling a parcel of the grain in the pool each month for risk management purposes.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
