The Bonassis run a Case IH Austoft 9900, too, and on average they harvest more than 120,000 tonnes between themselves and for a neighbouring grower under contract. Last year, this was up to 128,000 tonnes but with 8500 tonnes standover. On their own block they usually bring in about 20,000 tonnes, but this year, while Robert says their crop looks okay, he thinks the yield will be back slightly to about 18,000 tonnes. In the Herbert region itself, Robert says there's a pre-estimate of 4.2 million tonnes.