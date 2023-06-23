Agribusiness buzz in brief

Global meat giant, JBS, is the majority owner of what is set to be the world's largest cultivated beef protein factory, being built in Spain.
The $60 million BioTech Foods plant is due to be completed by mid-2024 and set to produce more than 1000 of cultivated protein annually.
BioTech Foods is already a market leader in Europe and promises to be a key contributor to JBS's product portfolio.
It has identified Australia, Brazil, the European Union, Japan, Singapore and the US as key potential markets.
"As the world's largest protein producer, it is our responsibility to be at the forefront of initiatives at the intersection of food and technology," said JBS Added Value Business Unit director in the USA, Eduardo Noronha.
The new BioTech plant in San Sebastian would put JBS in a leading position to offer cultured protein as an "innovative product to meet consumer demand for healthy, tasty and sustainable food products".
Big country-based airline Regional Express has flagged a group operating loss of $35 million is likely for the 2022-23 financial year following a downturn in travel activity in May and a forced reduction in flight schedules in the past few months.
A global shortage of pilots and engineers and supply chain shortages of parts have forced Rex to significantly cut its schedules because a third of its regional fleet of 58 Saab 340 turboprop aircraft is now grounded due to the lack of skilled workers and equipment.
At the same time, however, Rex intends to start flying jet services on one of Australia's busiest routes between Sydney and Adelaide at the end of June.
Rex's Boeing 737-800NG aircraft began flying the Melbourne-Adelaide route in March 2021 as well as services between Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
Rex also plans daily flights between Melbourne and Hobart from August 17, with one-way fares selling for as little as $79 each.
The Wagga Wagga-based airline has also advised shareholders an unaudited review of its Saab regional operations is actually looking better than pre-COVID pandemic figures with earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation are expected to be positive this financial year.
Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry deputy secretary, Rosemary Deininger, former federal Trade Minister, Andrew Robb, and the US Farm Foundation's Shari Rogge-Fidler, will be among the keynote speakers at next month's Australian Farm Institute mid-year conference in Adelaide,.
A host of other industry specialists including Tyler McCann from the Canadian Agri-food Policy Institute, Mark Titterington from Forum for the Future of Agriculture, and sustainability leaders from Westpac, Fonterra and CSIRO are among the panellists and presenters looking at environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials and target setting needs for the farm sector.
The AFI is delving into the array of sustainability activities being undertaken in the agriculture sector which are now largely framed around a growing requirement to demonstrate ESG benchmarks, including commodity certification, government pledges and local initiatives by producers.
The July 4 conference can be attended in person or via an online link.
Farm chemical and seed technology business, Nufarm, has appointed North Americans Adrian Percy and Federico Tripodi as independent directors to its board.
The new directors will replace retiring long serving directors, Peter Margin and Gordon Davis.
Mr Percy, whose term begins next month, is executive director of the NC Plant Sciences Initiative at North Carolina State University and has 30-plus years of agriculture sector experience as chief technology officer at UPL Ltd, and research and development head at Bayer's crop science division.
Mr Tripodi joins the board this week with three-decades experience in the agri-food sector spanning general management, research and development, corporate strategy and the commercialization of novel plant biotechnologies for consumers and farmers.
He currently chairs the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI) and is founder and chief executive officer of Blacktop Holdings, a venture lab providing partnership services to agtech, food and agribusiness firms.
Nufarm chairman, John Gillam said the new directors brought a wealth of agri-sector experience in cutting-edge innovation and the largest global markets and would help accelerate development of Nufarm's unique technology platforms.
The University of New England's Centre for Rural Criminology is asking regional landholders to detail their experiences of rural crime in a national-scale attempt to build an understanding of the problem.
The centre's 2023 Australian Farm Crime Survey, the first such study in more than 20 years, will seek opinions about the effectiveness of crime prevention and gain a better understanding of farmers and other landholders' perspective of climbing rural crime rates.
This national survey follows the centre's 2020 NSW Farm Crime Survey, which resulted in far-ranging impacts on policing of rural crime in the state.
Among other issues, the NSW survey highlighted farmers' frustration at their inability to monitor stock against theft, which prompted UNE's support of a smart tag trial with police.
The October 11 and 12 Digital Agrifood Summit, run by the Food Agility CRC and Charles Sturt University, has opened for early bird ticket bookings made before June 30.
This year's Wagga Wagga event will hear from industry leaders including Jacquie McGlade, the co-founder and chief scientific officer with Downforce Technologies; Sundown Pastoral's David Statham; Telstra agribusiness, supply chain and retail executive, Jon Young Flores, and agribusiness insights head at ANZ Banking Group, Michael Whitehead.
The summit theme 'Paddock to Profit', will explore how data-driven solutions can increase value and drive sustainability across supply chains.
Delegates will also see innovation in action with a tour of the Global Digital Farm, dive into the latest in agtech and research, enjoy a VIP breakfast and 'Stargrazing' cocktail event.
The national winner and runner up of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award will be announced at a gala dinner September 12 in the Great Hall at Parliament House, Canberra.
The event celebrates female-led ingenuity in rural and regional Australia and limited tickets are now on sale.
With 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national winner, Stephanie Trethewey the event MC, the black-tie evening will be attended by alumni, government officials, industry and private sector representatives, and the general public.
AgriFutures Australia managing director, John Harvey, said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of the 2023 national finalists, and inspire the next generation of female leaders in regional industries, businesses and communities.
All seven finalists receive a $1500 grant from Westpac, while the national runner up wins an additional $15,000, and the winner will get an additional $20,000.
Each state and territory winner receives a $15,000 Westpac grant for a project, business or program, and access to professional development opportunities and alumni networks.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
