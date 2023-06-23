Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JBS head office. File picture
JBS head office. File picture

JBS grows fake beef

Global meat giant, JBS, is the majority owner of what is set to be the world's largest cultivated beef protein factory, being built in Spain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.