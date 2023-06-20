Farm Online
Home/Politics

Govt inquiry into undergrounding of controversial power lines welcomed by farmers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Parliament will investigate burying controversial new transmission lines under ground in an attempt to resolve community fears over fire risk.
The NSW Parliament will investigate burying controversial new transmission lines under ground in an attempt to resolve community fears over fire risk.

A NSW Parliamentary committee will investigate the feasibility of burying transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.