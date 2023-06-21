Farm Online
Woolies livestock legend Brett Thompson on MSA, beef careers and the best cuts

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Woolworths' livestock man, Brett Thompson - known to so many in the cattle business - is hanging up his hat after 40 years in the business. Picture Woolworths.
For more than 40 years, Queensland's Brett Thompson has been obsessed with making sure the Australian consumer gets a top shelf experience every single time they buy beef or lamb.

