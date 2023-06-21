Farm Online
Feed grain users planning for reduced supply

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
June 22 2023 - 6:00am
Conditions are ideal in western Victoria, with Steven Hobbs, Kaniva, reporting good June moisture for already tillering cereal crops, but grain growers further north are concerned about a dry season. Photo by Rachel Simmonds.
Conditions are ideal in western Victoria, with Steven Hobbs, Kaniva, reporting good June moisture for already tillering cereal crops, but grain growers further north are concerned about a dry season. Photo by Rachel Simmonds.

Northern NSW and Queensland feed grain consumers, included dedicated livestock producers and mixed farmers are looking closely at their potential grain ration needs in light of increasingly strong forecasts for a drier than average season.

