Red meat's updated roadmap

Australia's peak red meat industry council has launched an updated roadmap and strategic plan, reaffirming an ongoing focus on its communities and customers, the environment, biosecurity, and market access, among a host of other priorities.
The refreshed Red Meat 2030 strategy was shared at a special briefing event in Canberra presented this week by the Parliamentary Friends of Australian Red Meat.
Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop said the sector's first Red Meat 2030 strategy was released in 2019, and it was time to take stock of where the industry was up to, what goals were being reached, and what improvements were needed.
"We are an industry which strives to continuously do better, so measuring our performance is imperative - for the good of our people, our livestock, and the environment," Mr McKillop said.
"In 2019, we set out to cement our place as the foremost trusted supplier of the highest quality protein in Australia and internationally. And we are delivering on that vision by focusing on environmental, biosecurity and market access priorities.
"We wanted to see non-tariff trade barriers reduced by 1-billion Australian dollars by 2030. And with the recent signing of our India and UK free trade agreements, we are now trending very well," he said.
"Another ambitious goal was to mitigate, manage and sequester industry greenhouse gas emissions so we reach carbon neutrality by 2030 - or what we call CN30. I never get tired of telling people that our industry has reduced its emissions by almost 60 per cent since 2005, representing the greatest reduction by any sector in the Australian economy.
"We as an industry remain heavily focused on the research, investment, technological advancements and partnerships with key government and private stakeholders that will be required to reach that CN30 goal."
Biosecurity was also at the forefront of minds, Mr McKillop said.
"In 2019 we set out to achieve a nationally harmonised and effective livestock traceability system by 2030. Today, a significant reform process is underway to ensure we can boast the most effective and robust traceability system in the world," he said.
"Further still, our industry continues to demonstrate clear leadership in animal health and welfare practices, which is something we are very proud of.
"And perhaps finally, a critical focus for the industry is to ensure we see growing trust and approval from our customers, our consumers, and our communities in Australia, and overseas.
"Every day we battle misinformation about red meat, about animal agriculture, and about the role it plays in our society. "So, as we continue on our journey towards 2030, we will continue to engage in those conversations and look forward to ensuring an across-the-board understanding of our truly amazing industry, our progress and our achievements."
