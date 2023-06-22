Farm Online
Red meat refreshes its 2030 ambitions

June 23 2023 - 9:00am
Red meat's updated roadmap
Red meat's updated roadmap

Australia's peak red meat industry council has launched an updated roadmap and strategic plan, reaffirming an ongoing focus on its communities and customers, the environment, biosecurity, and market access, among a host of other priorities.

