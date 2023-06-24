Why making medicine cheaper puts 150 rural pharmacies at risk

More than 150 regional pharmacies would be forced to close, with thousands laid off if the government pushes ahead with its plan to extend scripts from 30 days to 60, a report commissioned by Pharmacy Guild says.
But the Health Minister and the Australian Medical Association blasted the pharmacy industry's attempt at a "scare campaign" against a policy that would give millions access to cheaper medicine.
Under the plan, which is due to commence in September, more than 320 different medications will be available under a longer prescription.
The report found the pharmacy sector would be crippled by the move, with 3597 jobs lost in regional and remote areas as stores cut costs and reduce hours.
In the worst case scenario, it predicted 159 regional, rural and remote pharmacists would be unable to withstand an annual hit of $140,000 and be forced to close.
In total, the report estimated 665 pharmacies would close across the country, with 20,000 jobs lost.
The modelling assumed 90pc of patients would be prescribed 60-day scripts by their doctor, along with a $20 loss in retail spending on non-pharmaceutical items such as moisture per pharmacy visit.
Health Minister Mark Butler slammed the Pharmacy Guild for campaigning against a policy that would make medicine cheaper for more than six million people.
"This will halve the cost of more than 300 medicines for millions of Australians, including pensioners, who are living with a chronic condition during this cost-of-living crisis," he said.
"This is the latest scare campaign from the pharmacy lobby group about the government's cheaper medicines policy."
Ben Brndusic owns a pharmacy in the NSW town of Urana, about 100km west of Wagga Wagga, and estimated the changes would cut $80,000 to $90,000 - or about 30 to 40pc of the store's bottom line - forcing him to weigh up if he'd have to cut or reduce opening hours.
"It's going to hurt quite a lot...I'll probably have to start charging for things I've never charged for, like free deliveries and Webster packing," Mr Brndusic said.
"It'll be felt in rural areas more than in metros. Regional pharmacies don't have the same through traffic, it's a captive market, so they'll have to look at reducing from five days to four or reduce staff costs.
"Pharmacies all over regional Australia will be looking at a 25 to 45 per cent hit to their bottom line and asking themselves how they'll recoup that loss."
The Pharmacy Guild previously stated the new policy would lead to widespread shortage, but Australian Medical Association president Danielle McMullen said the claim had been "widely debunked".
"We think it's unfair on patients actually to still be holding this scare campaign," Dr McMullen said.
"These measures halve the cost of medicines for many Australians across the country, particularly people on low income and healthcare cards and pensioners who missed out on the last cut to medicines prices."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
