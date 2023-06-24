Farm Online
Why making medicine cheaper puts 150 rural pharmacies at risk

June 25 2023 - 8:00am
The report paints a grim picture, but the governmente labelled it a scare campaign. Picture by Wagga Daily Advertiser
More than 150 regional pharmacies would be forced to close, with thousands laid off if the government pushes ahead with its plan to extend scripts from 30 days to 60, a report commissioned by Pharmacy Guild says.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

