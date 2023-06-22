Lucky Dip is an opportunity to secure 2826 hectares (6983 acres) of top quality grazing and farming land in the tightly held Moura-Bauhinia district.
Located on Oombabeer Road, 54km west of Moura, Lucky Dip is being put to auction by John and Sue Engwicht and their son Robert through Rockhampton-based agency PLPM.
The freehold property was originally drawn by the Engwichts in the 1962 Brigalow Development Scheme Ballot.
The very well developed property is described as being ideally suited to backgrounding and grass and crop-fattening as well as farming.
Since being cleared in the 1960s, all of Lucky Dip has at some time been cultivated.
The versatile, currently destocked versatile property boasts an abundant body of pasture including buffel, Rhodes and green panic grasses.
The gently undulating topography ranges from brigalow, belah, blackbutt country to areas of softwood scrub falling to heavier black soil, brigalow country.
The well watered property has five large dams and a solar equipped pipeline back to the yards and house as well as two bores and several semi-permanent waterholes in Spotswood Creek. The average annual rainfall is about 625mm (25 inches).
There is some 650ha of sorghum stubble from a crop planted in 2022 and a further 105ha of cultivation ready to be farmed or returned to grass.
The 11 main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system leading to the 600 head capacity cattle yards.
The yards are equipped with a double deck loading ramp and a plunge dip and have an undercover crush and calf handling facilities.
Improvements include a 42x23m concrete floored enclosed machinery shed, workshop and a 15x8m storage shed.
Lucky Dip has a comfortable four bedroom, air-conditioned brick homestead as well as a three bedroom cottage.
Lucky Dip will be auctioned by PLPM in Rockhampton on August 4.
Contact Matthew Noakes, 0409 025 613, or Fiona Noakes, 0428 345 180, PLPM, Rockhampton.
