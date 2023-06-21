AGRICULTURAL research safety organisation Trialsafe will host a forum in Horsham, Victoria, next week discussing how agtech can be used to create a safer environment for the crop trials industry.
The forum will be held at the Horsham Golf Club on Tuesday June 27 at 9am, featuring speakers including Matt Burns, precision agriculture manager with machinery dealership Emmets and Elders agtech development officer Andrew Phelan.
Trialsafe was established in 2018 to promote safe work practices within the applied agricultural research industry.
READ MORE:
Earlier in the year it hosted an event in Northam, WA looking at fatigue management.
Executive officer at Trialsafe Paige Cross said the Horsham seminar would look at the way agricultural research trials would be conducted into the future and where technology could play a role with providing safer outcomes.
Along with the speakers outlining their vision for technology and automation in the trials spaces there will also be a commercial drone demonstration by Corrie Eichner of WSB Distributors, who are an XAG Australia franchisee.
Trialsafe chair, Steph Lunn, encouraged those working within the agricultural field research trial sector throughout the Wimmera / Mallee, one of the country's focal points for grains research and development, to get along to the day.
Registrations for the day can be made via: https://events.humanitix.com/trialsafe-seminar-horsham
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.