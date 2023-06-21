Farm Online
Thangool property makes $1.38 million in receivers sale

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
A 183 hectare property offered by offered by receivers and managers has sold at auction for $1.38 million. Picture supplied
A 183 hectare (452 acre) Thangool property has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.38 million.

