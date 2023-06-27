Farm Online
Goat data project helps propel industry

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 10:00am
Goat Industry Data Collation and Tracking Project has been pulling together vital data to help the Australian goatmeat industry. Photo supplied NSW DPI.
Options to extend a recently concluded goat industry data collation project are being explored to help support the rapidly growing goatmeat sector.

