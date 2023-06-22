Farm Online
Reducing milk or milk replacer fed to calves leads to higher morbidity and mortality rates

By Jeanette Fisher, Principal of Heifermax
June 22 2023 - 12:30pm
THE current high price of calf milk replacer (CMR) is making some calf rearers question the amount of CMR they are feeding to calves. Before making changes to feeding protocols, there are a few things worth considering.

