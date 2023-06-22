Budget for even lower cattle prices right up until Christmas, market forecasters have warned.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator is now forecast to be just 546 cents a kilogram carcase weight at the end of December, which would be 13.5 per cent, or 85c, lower than the 10-year average.
The feeder steer price is expected to fall to 298c/kg liveweight, which would put it 9.4pc or 31c below the 10-year average.
These are the predictions from the team of analysts that Meat & Livestock Australia draws on for its six-monthly cattle industry projections, the latest of which has just been released.
If those levels are reached, they would represent a 2-3pc decline on the current rates.
Their three-month forecast has the EYCI at 555c and feeder steers at 303c.
In a nutshell, the increased supply that has hit the market in recent months is expected to continue and that will be met with waning restocker interest as dryer times set in.
The MLA June projections say the national herd will reach 28.7 million head this year, the highest it has been in a decade.
MLA's senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said the key dynamic affecting the cattle herd at the minute most definitely was the intensity of the herd rebuild over the past few years.
"We saw that reach its peak last year when the female slaughter rate was at its fifth lowest on record," he said.
"The 2020-22 period was essentially the most intense rebuilding period the industry has seen in 50 years.
"What that has driven is higher numbers on farm, and as a result we are already seeing lower demand from buyers for stock impacting the cattle market.
"It is returning to operating fundamentally in a normal environment."
Most producers in southern parts, particularly NSW, have rebuilt to a level above what they were before the great sell-off. MLA says southern stocking rates are now significantly higher than they have been in the past decade.
"It is expected that the solid supply of cattle to market from NSW will continue this year and Victoria will deliver larger numbers of weaners in its annual sales in the first months of 2024," the MLA projections said.
In Queensland, agents and producer representatives say in the areas that are now very dry, including the south-west, around Roma and inland from Gympie, pastoralists are actively cutting back numbers and initiating drought plans.
"Some of those producers had restocked, so there are reasonable numbers coming off now," Agforce's Mark Collins, Moura in central Queensland, said.
"These people had to buy back in at very high prices, so this is a real hit."
In the areas where reasonable to good rainfall had arrived, there was still some 'move time' but people were certainly doing forage budgets and would likely soon start adjusting numbers, he said.
Analyst Tim Jude, StoneX, said dry conditions in north-west NSW and north-west of the Darling Downs in Queensland would continue to limit restocker demand, with oats and barley hay already being chased hard on the expectation crops would struggle once spring hit.
He said feedlot pens looked pretty full heading into the end of the financial year, and feedlot buyers would be wary of paying too much with the possibility of more price decreases from the processors.
NAB senior agribusiness economist Phin Ziebell said drier conditions in Queensland, combined with constrained processor capacity, had 'heaped pressure' on the cattle market and expectations of further dry weather to come would only add downside risk.
"We see a typical El Nino event potentially pushing the EYCI below 500c/kg in spring," he said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
