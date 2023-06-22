Farm Online
Home/Beef

Budget for even lower cattle prices: Forecasts for EYCI now out

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's more pain ahead in terms of the cattle market slide.
There's more pain ahead in terms of the cattle market slide.

Budget for even lower cattle prices right up until Christmas, market forecasters have warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.