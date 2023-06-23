LOOKING for patterns and understanding the forces that are at play in the world are the keys to navigating through challenging times, Bega Group executive chairman Barry Irvin, AM, told the Australian Dairy Conference in Hobart in February.
In a deeply personal account, Mr Irvin spoke about his battle with cancer and having to be completely isolated for months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the same time as he negotiated the $534 million acquisition of Lion dairy and drinks business.
His keynote address at the conference wove a picture of a man driven to make a difference.
And he challenged those present to do the same.
"We need to have courage," he said. "We need to have vision.
"We need to give ourselves time to imagine a world the way we would like it to be and then work towards achieving it."
From cancer to bushfires to walking across Georgia
Mr Irvin said being confronted with his own mortality was the biggest challenge he had faced on a personal level.
Surgery and seven months of brutal chemotherapy followed a serious cancer diagnosis in 2019.
"I ended up very impacted by the cancer," he said.
"When I finished my chemotherapy, it was right at the end of the Black Summer bushfires."
The most frightening thing was trying to help his son, who was on his own 500 kilometres away on the family farm at Bega, NSW, battling to save the dairy and the cows.
"That was more bothersome because there was nothing I could do," he said.
"But that time was an opportunity to reflect what was important, what we had achieved, but what was left to be achieved at Bega or at the farm or indeed at Giant Steps, where my profoundly autistic son goes, and indeed in the community, in general."
At the start of 2020, Mr Irvin decided to tick off one thing on his bucket list and walk, with his daughter, across Georgia from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea, despite his oncologist's concern.
It was while he was in Georgia and talking with Georgian people about Russia - and its occupation of parts of Georgia - that he reflected on the influence of geopolitics and how the Russian aggression in 2014 had led to sanctions being placed on it that had triggered the last big dairy price collapse.
Buying Lion dairy and drinks in the middle of COVID-19
He returned to Australia just as COVID-19 hit and went back to work.
Geopolitics again played a part.
Tensions between Australia and China over COVID and China's relationship with Russia saw the federal government block the $600 million sale of the Lion dairy and drinks division to China Mengniu Dairy.
It opened the door for Bega Group.
"I told my friends at Lion, I can be quick, Bega can do this," Mr Irvin said.
The challenge was that Mr Irvin had to do this from total isolation - which his oncologist had insisted upon as COVID struck, as he had no immune system as a result of his chemotherapy treatment.
It was also at a time when businesses across Australia were rearranging their businesses and systems so staff could work from home or in isolated work unit bubbles.
"And I am doing diligence online for the biggest purchase Bega has ever made," he said.
"If you had asked me at anytime up to that moment, if you could do due diligence for a $534 million acquisition online, I would have said it was not possible."
Mr Irwin said the deal was the most important in Bega's history and possibly even in the Australian dairy industry's history.
"It's really important because without being overly parochial, we do need an Australian-owned player that's relevant, we do need one that can compete and we do need one that can meet our consumer requirements in Australia and around the world," he said.
Bega was now a $3 billion company with a "beautiful stable of brands".
COVID-19 was a huge challenge for Bega and other food processors - much of it hidden from the wider population.
Supply chain disruptions, employee absenteeism and increased logistic costs all had a huge impact. "The costs of COVID for us was probably in excess of $40 million," he said.
Walking across Britain
Mr Irvin said by the end of COVID-19, he was struggling with one of side effects of chemo - chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, which meant he could no longer feel his hands or feet, and kept falling over.
So he decided to walk the West Coast path from Cardiff to Land's End in Britain.
It was there he heard people talking about Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.
"So I rang my son and told him to buy urea, lots of urea," he said.
Mr Irvin said he was concerned about the impact the Russian invasion would have on the dairy market.
But it drove demand and commodity price rises that saw opening farmgate prices in Australia hit record levels.
While the companies selling into the domestic market did not see those prices rises at first, they were able to get those through eventually.
"History will look back and say that was the step change in the Australian domestic and food service market ... and put a new platform in for what consumers were willing to pay for Australian dairy products," he said.
But he warned the global market was now down 30 per cent and supply was outstripping demand.
Information is your greatest strength
'We need to give ourselves time to imagine a world the way we would like it to be and then work towards achieving it.'- Barry Irvine
Mr Irvin said it was vital to keep an eye on what was happening in the world.
"I have built the company I work for today on the basis of information," he said.
The things that were on his mind at the moment included geopolitical tensions; growing global debt; food inflation; technology, particularly information systems; natural capital; and climate change.
This story was originally published in The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine, May-June 2023 issue
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.