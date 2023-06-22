Farm Online
Work together to iron out cattle price volatility, processor boss urges

By Patrick Hutchinson
June 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Supply, demand and processing bottlenecks are driving livestock markets, the peak industry body for processors, AMIC, says. Picture by Sally Gall.
Australia's livestock supply chains have an inherent production cycle based on changing seasonal conditions. While we have witnessed steady demand growth over the years, lifting the long-term average price we can command on the world stage, annual supply changes are the primary driver of peaks and troughs in the livestock market.

