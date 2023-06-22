Seed protection business Hannaford will celebrate its centenary in 2025 and is on the hunt for any history farmers may have to commemorate the occasion.
Brett Heath, Hannaford commercial manager, said the company was hoping to put together a book celebrating 100 years and wanted any photos or memorabilia farmers may have.
"There was a lot of Hannaford merchandise put out there and many people have hung onto it for a number of years, we'd love people to send through photos either digitally or physically to help us record our history."
Alf Hannaford set up the business, starting off as Alf Hannaford and Co, in 1925 in Riverton, in SA's Mid North.
Prior to establishing the company he had developed seed pickling methods, including Australia's first wet wheat pickling system, which he soon refined.
Using both seed cleaning and a dry pickling method the new business quickly made a name for itself and farmer demand grew.
To cope with this demand he introduced a contract system where contractors had trucks fitted out with cleaning and pickling gear.
By 1933 there were over 200 'Model K' truck mounted seed graders in South Australia alone.
The business quickly spread and soon became a major player in Victoria and South Australia.
During the 1980s the business made the then novel decision to move to a franchise, becoming the first agricultural services franchise in the country.
Over 60 new local businesses were created over the next five years as a result of the decision.
Today, the company, owned by UPL, remains a major player in the seed protection sector, with its grading and pickling services just as important to growers as in the 1920s, albeit with vastly improved technology behind them.
Any photos can be emailed to info@hannafords.com or posted to:
Brett Heath, Hannaford, PO Box 6505 Halifax Street, Adelaide SA 5000.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
