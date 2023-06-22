Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Hannaford hunts for history in the lead up to centenary celebrations

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serene Lange, Longerenong College student doing workplace with Hannaford parent company UPL and Hannaford commercial manager Brett Heath brush up on some of the company's lengthy history. Photo courtesy of Hannaford.
Serene Lange, Longerenong College student doing workplace with Hannaford parent company UPL and Hannaford commercial manager Brett Heath brush up on some of the company's lengthy history. Photo courtesy of Hannaford.

Seed protection business Hannaford will celebrate its centenary in 2025 and is on the hunt for any history farmers may have to commemorate the occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.