After meetings with suppliers this week, Saputo Dairy Australia has raised its farm gate milk price for 2023-24, for suppliers in the northern region, southwest Victoria, South Australia region, Gippsland region and in Tasmania including King Island.
The company confirmed all southern region suppliers are now being offered exclusive supply contracts too.
Saputo has also confirmed a step-up payment to suppliers for financial year 2023.
Saputo's farm gate milk price for FY24 has increased by $0.25/kg Milk Solids, taking it to an effective $9.15-$9.30/kgMS. This is an increase of $0.17/kg butterfat and $0.34/kg protein.
Saputo's farm gate milk price offering to non-exclusive suppliers has not changed.
The increased farm gate milk price for FY24 and step-up for FY23 are welcome news to suppliers.
The step-up of $0.10/kgMS applies for suppliers in the northern region, southwest Victoria, South Australia region, Gippsland region and Tasmania.
The increase is retrospective to July 1 2022 and will be paid in July 2023.
"Saputo announced a step-up in its minimum milk price for the 2022/23 season of $0.10/kgMS which is $0.07/kg butterfat and $0.14/kg protein," said Anthony Cook, SDA Director Supplier Relations.
"This step-up applies to all qualifying milk supplied under an SDA milk supply agreement from July 1, 2022, and applies in the northern region, southwest Victoria, South Australia region, Gippsland and Tasmania including King Island.
"The payment will be made with June milk proceeds during July 2023."
The news comes as Dairy Australia announces a continued decline in milk production in all dairy regions except Tasmania.
DA's milk production report for May 2023 showed an overall decline year on year of 5.3 per cent in milk production, bolstered by a 3.2 pc rise in Tasmania.
Saputo supplier, Peter Young, of Buffalo, in South Gippsland (Vic) said the revised prices, including FY23's step-up, would make a big difference to how he runs his business in the next 12 months.
Mr Young has had four years of continual wet weather, and three years without spring. He is planning infrastructure improvements and to retain heifers.
"For me, these offers from Saputo are about recovery from the past few years," Mr Young said.
"I've calculated $350,000 in lost production in FY23 because of the wet season.
"I'm pretty happy with what they're offering so far.
"I'll be able to get back to the cow numbers I need for production by holding onto replacement heifers, and get my debt down."
First on his infrastructure list is enlarging the two effluent ponds, then re-siting and repairing the laneway from the dairy to the paddocks.
Then his focus will turn to building a shed that can accommodate feeding and housing his herd during future wet seasons.
In this way, he aims to retain milk production, while protecting his paddocks from pugging and needing extensive renovation after rain.
"I need a new calving shed anyway," he said. "Now I'll be expanding my plans to incorporate a shed that the herd can go into in bad weather."
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
