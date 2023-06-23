Farm Online
Saputo suppliers able to plan ahead with latest news

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 11:00am
After meetings with suppliers this week, Saputo Dairy Australia has raised its farm gate milk price for 2023-24, for suppliers in the northern region, southwest Victoria, South Australia region, Gippsland region and in Tasmania including King Island.

