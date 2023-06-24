Farm Online
Cottonwood Springs Dunnstown factory applies to Moorabool Shire Council to manufacture plant milks

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 24 2023 - 11:00am
Cottonwood Springs factory in Dunnstown. Picture by Kate Healy
Cottonwood Springs factory in Dunnstown. Picture by Kate Healy

Differing views on the definition of 'soft drink' are at the heart of a dispute between a Dunnstown factory-owner and Moorabool Shire Council.

