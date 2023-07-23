As British farmers battle the unsubsidised reality of trying to make a living in the wake of the Brexit break away from Europe, Wagyu beef production is offering a new, margin-lifting opportunity.
Although the UK herd is tiny compared to the booming Australian Wagyu scene, premiums for purebred and first cross Wagyu beef are appealing, particularly for dairy farmers who produce most of the upmarket, richly marbled product sold in Britain.
One of Britain's biggest Wagyu brands relies on relatively modest-sized dairy farms committing a portion of each Holstein calf drop to a strategically managed cross breeding, growing and processing program.
Warrendale Farms supplies the semen and technical backup and locks in supply chain contracts with farms, feedlots, retailers, home delivery services and restaurants.
"For many years we have been propped up by European Union support, but now as farmers we have to focus on how to survive subsidy reform," said Yorkshire agribusiness boss, Tom Richardson.
"Farmers need to focus on schemes that will give them stability and a secure future, not a government cheque at the end of each year."
Mr Richardson is managing director of Warrendale Wagyu, which in just six years has gathered about 500 farmers around the country to breed, grow and finish first cross cattle to meet weekly commitments to butchers, supermarket chains such as Waitrose and Aldi, and the hospitality sector.
In 2017 Mr Richardson, a one time beef and lamb segment manager at Coles' headquarters in Australia, was sending just six cattle for processing each week.
Since then Warrendale Wagyu has grown from just two staff to 22, managing the supply chain for a weekly kill of 130 head.
Within 18 months kill numbers are set to rise to about 500 full blood and first cross cattle a week.
Warrendale Wagyu is part of Warrendale Farms, a northern English family business which has 35 of its own farms primarily producing turkeys, pigs and eggs.
Its 35,000 layer flock includes Britain's biggest free range egg operation.
After taking a close look at Wagyu's premium market results in Australia, Warrendale began sourcing Australian full blood genetics and working with "forward thinking dairy farmers" to cash in on the growing taste for Wagyu beef among 65 million Britons.
The integrated supply chain offers a fixed pricing structure, with no deductions at the abattoir, plus slaughter premiums of up to 50 pounds based on meat quality after processing.
Cattle are processed by one of the UK's leading and hi-tech meatworks operators, Dovecote Park.
Payments, based on carcase weight, do not discriminate between steers or heifers.
Most Warrendale carcases average a marble score around five, and up to seven for longer fed cattle.
Although Warrendale Wagyu started out supplying the food service sector, including an ill-fated attempt to establish its own Wagyu restaurant, today 60 per cent of the company's beef goes to retailers, who are hungry for more.
In Aldi stores you find everything from full Wagyu briskets to Wagyu beef pies, patties and Wagyu pizza toppings."- Tom Richardson, Warrendale Wagyu
Notably, despite its discount product reputation in Australia, the Aldi supermarket group is not only Britain's biggest beef retailer by value, it pitches premium quality cuts to the higher spending shopper demographic, making it a keen promoter of Wagyu.
"They've done a great job for the brand," Mr Richardson said.
"In Aldi stores you find everything from full Wagyu briskets to Wagyu beef pies, patties and Wagyu pizza toppings."
While plant-based meat substitutes had temporarily gained extra supermarket shelf space, British shoppers had voted to eat what they liked - good quality steak.
"That's good news for us. Wagyu beef is well placed to service that market," he said.
"In fact, we can't keep up with demand.
"I think the future of Wagyu in the UK is really bright."
British consumers did not necessarily want highly marbled Wagyu, at present, but they wanted consistency.
"We're trying to provide a product for the British palate ... developing consistency and a better quality marbled product as the herd grows," he said.
The Wagyu herd is emerging from a low base to be Britain's fastest growing cattle breed, with full blood registrations jumping 50 per cent last year to total 1150.
About 16,000 crossbred calves were born in 2022, about 80pc of which were aligned with Warrendale's supply chain.
That compares with Australia's herd of more than 100,000 full blood cattle - the biggest outside Japan - and about 300,000 full and crossbred Wagyu cattle in feedlots last year.
We bring farms together to create stability, security and ultimately give the operators a more profitable business.- Tom Richardson, Warrendale Wagyu
Given UK dairy farmers, not beef producers, provide most calves for the supply chain from holdings averaging just 80 hectares in size, newborns are soon moved offsite after being given colostrum enriched attention in their first few weeks.
The breeder retains ownership of the animal, but calf rearers take over for the next three to four months before the young cattle are moved to pasture-based conditions for 12 to 18 months, then finished on feed for a year.
"We bring farms together to create stability, security and ultimately give the operators a more profitable business," said Mr Richardson, recently back in Australia at this year's national Wagyu Edge conference.
Sexed semen guaranteed replacement Holstein heifer calves for the dairy herd, while the crossbred portion of each farm's annual calving had a guaranteed value pathway, too.
Warrendale Wagyu is now looking at options to export its beef farming model and genetic expertise to Ireland and mainland Europe.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
