Bottleneck tags are being used to encourage South Australian consumers to plant seeds of poppy, everlasting dairy, basil or lettuce.
The tags are being used to raise awareness about the amount of plastic used to create two-litre milk bottles.
Pura has reduced the amount of plastic used to produce all its two-litre milk bottles in South Australia, making them among the lightest-weight bottles in Australia.
Each Pura two-litre bottle will now be reduced by one gram less plastic, making the total bottle weight 38 grams, compared to the older bottles at 39 grams.
This contributes towards removing eight tonnes of plastic annually from circulation.
Mary Stafford, Head of Marketing White Milk at Bega Dairy and Drinks, said the initiative is part of the company's commitment to making real change wherever possible across every product manufactured.
"The reduction of plastic from milk bottles in South Australia now aligns it with the PURA milk bottles manufactured in other states," she said.
"Since 2019, PURA has removed more than 425 tonnes of plastic from its two-litre milk bottles nationally.
"The reduced plastic 'Better Bottles' now includes Full Cream, Light Start, Lactose-Free Full Cream, Lactose-Free Light Start, and Skimmer in the two-litre bottles range.
"To amplify the message of the lighter bottles, PURA two-litre milk bottles will include neck tags containing plantable seed sticks exclusively designed for South Australians.
"Seventy-five thousand bottleneck tags will be available on bottles across South Australia at Coles and Foodland, whilst stocks last.
"The collectible seed varieties include poppy, everlasting daisy, basil or lettuce.
PURA believes that small changes made by consumers can significantly impact reducing plastic pollution."
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.