Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Flowerdale sharefarmers Nathan and Cassidy Lawrence receive dairy award

Jess Flint
By Jess Flint
June 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arlo, 6, and Nathan Lawrence at the Currajong dairy farm. Picture by Katri Strooband
Arlo, 6, and Nathan Lawrence at the Currajong dairy farm. Picture by Katri Strooband

Cassidy and Nathan Lawrence were recognised for excellence in share farming at the 2023 Tasmanian Dairy Awards, held in mid-June this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Flint

Jess Flint

Journalist

I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.