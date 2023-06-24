Farm Online

A 'wake-up call' for rural health after $6.5 billion shortfall

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 25 2023 - 6:30am
A report has found people in the country get far less funding per capita than those in urban areas. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A report has found people in the country get far less funding per capita than those in urban areas. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Australia's leading medical organisations are calling on state and federal governments to revolutionise the rural health system, with research revealing a spending shortfall of $6.5 billion.

