Bush telehealth to press on despite looming restrictions

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Rural Australians are adopting telehealth - but doctors are concerned about online only dispensing. (AP PHOTO)
Country Australians are increasingly turning to technology to bypass long delays in seeing a GP for medical certificates and prescription renewals, as a crackdown on telehealth looms.

