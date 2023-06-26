Farm Online
Nationals leadership spill rumour Barnaby Joyce, Keith Pitt potential Littleproud challenge

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:30am
Keith Pitt, David Littleproud and Barnaby Joyce. Photos by AC
RUMOURS of discontent within the Nationals appear to be a storm in a teacup, as party leader David Littleproud "confident" he has the support of his colleagues and his predecessor Barnaby Joyce ruling out leadership challenge.

