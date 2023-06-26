RUMOURS of discontent within the Nationals appear to be a storm in a teacup, as party leader David Littleproud "confident" he has the support of his colleagues and his predecessor Barnaby Joyce ruling out leadership challenge.
The other potential leadership candidate, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, has long fancied himself a future leader of the Nationals and previously stood against Mr Littleproud for the position after the 2022 election.
Sources have suggested the story was Mr Pitt's attempt to gauge the party's - and the nation's - appetite for change.
After more than a year of relative stability, the Nationals were rocked by a report some unnamed MPs thought Mr Littleproud was too close to Liberal leader Peter Dutton and was being dominated in the relationship.
Barnaby Joyce described the news story as a "Penn and Teller article", referencing the comedic magician duo, and strenuously denied any involvement as its source.
"They never rang me, and they never rang my office, so it's not coming from me... I have not made one call to one person asking for one vote, and that is the truth," Mr Joyce said.
The New England MP said his focus was on his electorate and his shadow veteran affairs portfolio, and would not challenge for the leadership.
"I'm not proposing a leadership challenge, I'm not moving for a leadership challenge - I'm not challenging for the leadership, there you go, 100 per cent," Mr Joyce said.
Mr Littleproud said although all politicians were "working on borrowed time", he was confident the party backed him as leader and there was no mood for a spill.
He acknowledged there was a difference of policy opinions within the party room, however "that's hardly earth shattering".
"Even those that don't agree with me on some policy matters do add value to our party room," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Nationals have always had this ability to be able to cross the floor and disagree with one another, and be able to follow through with that. I think that's what makes us different.
"What you try to do as a leader is bring the diversity of those ideas together and get a coherent policy."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
