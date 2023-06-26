Farm Online
Watch

Aussie farmers demand compensation as caged egg phase out looms

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated June 26 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aussie egg farmers will demand compensation if Australia brings an early end to caged eggs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.