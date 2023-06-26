Cambridge Downs is a high quality mixed farming property, centrally located 48km south east of Springsure and 39km north west of Rolleston in the tightly held Orion district.
Offered by the Tincknell family, the impressive country is well suited to both cropping and/or the backgrounding of cattle.
The 1835ha (4534 acre) freehold property consists of predominantly self-mulching open downs soils interspersed with tea tree and coolibah, along with small areas of scrub influence.
Some 1180ha (2915 acres) has been developed for cropping, of which 100ha can be irrigated.
At present there is 120ha planted to oats, 740ha to chickpeas and 320ha with sorghum.
The balance includes 600ha (1500 acres) of grazing country with growing buffel and blue grasses as well as other improved and natural species.
There are currently 125 breeders, 25 replacement heifers, 105 weaners and 17 bulls running on the property.
Cambridge Downs is watered by four bores that are reticulated to multiple tanks and troughs through 63mm poly pipe.
The irrigation system includes a 2290 megalitre capacity dam and a 567m span Reinke centre pivot.
The average annual rainfall is considered a reliable 26 inches (660mm).
The 12 well fenced paddocks have four barbed wires on steel posts with box and cattle rail end assemblies. Most of the fences have been renewed in the past nine years.
Improvements include a large 62x21m machinery shed that was built in 2022, a 30x10m workshop, 1600 tonnes of silo grain storage, a grain shed, a container used for chemical storage, steel cattle yards, and an airstrip.
The air-conditioned five bedroom, two bathroom main house also has an office and a garage.
There is also an air-conditioned four bedroom workers' cottage.
Plant and machinery will be available for sale following the auction.
Cambridge Downs will be auctioned bare in Emerald on July 25.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Rural Property Group.
