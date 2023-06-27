JERSEY stalwarts Alan and Janine Carson have set a national record, after selling their herd across the continent last week.
The Carsons hosted five sales in three years, selling 516 cattle that averaged $4900 a head and set a national record for a Jersey stud dispersal sale.
"It's a national record, I'm not going to say it'll never be broken but it will stand for a fair while," Mr Carson said.
"We are just so delighted."
Jersey Australian classifier Les Bennett, Marcorna, bought a top-priced heifer, Cairnbrae Bontino Althea 3, to join his herd in northwest Victoria.
Brian Dikson, Terang, bought the tied top-priced heifer, Cairnbrae Casino Daisy 34.
Andrew Brown, Leitchville, bought the top-priced bull, Cairnbrae First Class, at $4500.
Mr Carson said Mr Dikson had two daughters who loved showing and he was long-term friends with Mr Bennett, and was very pleased with the heifers' new homes.
"[Cairnbrae Bontino Althea 3's] mother was sold for $17,000 two years ago and she won best intermediate Jersey in International Dairy Week in 2022," he said.
"Her show future will be very good; we wanted her to go to a good home and we're very excited with where she's gone to."
Mr Carson said Cairnbrae Casino Dairy 34 was a personal favourite.
"Her mother was Champion Cow in International Dairy Week and her full brother, Cairnbrae Roulette, is the number two bull in the country and he will end up becoming a famous bull," he said.
"We were over the moon with the sale, another heifer went for $16,000 and another made $15,000.
"They were outstanding heifers and we were extremely pleased they made their value."
Charles Stewart & Co livestock agent James Breen said there were several returning buyers and their feedback proved the Cairnbrae's herd quality.
"For the Carsons to achieve what they have, we probably won't see it again," Mr Breen said.
"It proves that if you have a sale, it's always recommended to calve your cows down because you might get another incentive down the line - which they've done.
"To sell that amount of head over nearly three years, it's a great achievement and the cattle went to all parts of Australia except Tasmania."
Mr Carson said about 80-100 people went to the sale to support the final Cairnbrae Jersey dispersal.
"We just thank sincerely what Brian Leslie, the auctioneer, does. He's just the most amazing man," he said.
"James Breen from Charles Stewart did a fabulous job as well, they've both been a phenomenal help to us and we can't thank them enough.
"You see a lot of studs disperse and you never hear of them again, but the Cairnbrae name will live on."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
