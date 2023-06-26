BRP is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Can-Am brand.
What started off as one championship-winning motocross motorcycle in the early 1970s has evolved into Can-Am being a global powersports leader with multiple product lineups.
Can-Am is now used by riders in more than 80 countries, from farmers to off-roaders.
Earlier in 2023, Can-Am made history with its sixth consecutive Dakar Rally win. It was also the year that saw Can-Am partner with Red Bull to form the Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team.
Can-Am also had a great year at Finke with the SXS Turbo category winner the Can-Am Maverick X3, driven by James Cook and co-driver Mitch Aucote from Cook's Concrete Racing.
Looking to the future, Can-Am will be releasing two new electric motorcycles as soon as 2024.
"Can-Am's 50th anniversary is a celebration of the people behind the brand who forged its DNA and constantly pushed the limits of what's possible," BRP president and CEO José Boisjoli said.
"The brand had instant success on the track and the trail when it all began 50 years ago, owning the podiums and setting land speed records. Since then, driven by our commitment to innovation, technology, quality and a passion that never wavered, we have reinvented Can-Am in so many ways, always keeping in mind to deliver the best experience for our riders. When I look at the future, I am convinced it will continue to achieve legendary milestones."
The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia welcomed three new faces to its board this month.
The three new directors were appointed following the recent resignations of Pete McCann (formerly CNH Industrial) and Tony McVilly (CLAAS Harvest Centre Swayn & McCabe).
Joining the board is Aaron Bett, who joined CNH Industrial more than six years ago and for more than three years has led CNH Industrial Capital ANZ.
Also joining is Richard Skellern, who is Head of Truck, Machinery & Industrial at Manheim Australia & New Zealand. Mr Skellern has spent more than 30 years in the farm machinery business and has extensive experience in the farm machinery dealership sector, having most recently started Total Ag Solutions in Central & Southern NSW.
The other new director is Adam Fendyk, from Burder AG Attachments, who as a local manufacturer brings a further complementary perspective to the board. He has been group general manager for 18 years and among his achievements, has established an Indian-based front end loader manufacturing facility
John Deere has unveiled a new line-up of four 1725C non-central commodity system planters for cotton farmers seeking greater agronomic data collection to drive planting decisions.
The 1725C comes in 12-row/30, 12-row 36/38, 12-row 38/40 or 16-row/30 configurations and is equipped with a full agronomic suite including ExactEmerge and MaxEmerge row units, pneumatic row cleaners and closing wheels, and individual-row hydraulic downforce. These agronomic tools help improve seed-to-soil contact and crop emergence, and can increase the yield potential of the crop.
Farmers who want to apply liquid fertiliser in-furrow or off-set while planting can add the optional John Deere ExactRate fertiliser system.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand Production System Manager Ben Kelly said the 1725C would be of particular interest to customers who currently plant with the 1725, which has been in market for a number of years, given the substantial agronomic and planter monitoring features the new model would deliver.
"For those customers who love the 1725 planter, the new 1725C is built on the same reliable and easy-to-use platform our customers have enjoyed in the past, but with the addition of electric drive meters, to offer more precise control of seed population and singulation," Mr Kelly said.
"Individual row hydraulic downforce and pneumatic row cleaners and closing wheels also mean growers can expect more uniform seed depth control and better seed to soil contact, which we know will deliver more uniform emergence.
"Successful planting is all about accurate seed placement, you need to ensure each seed has the best possible chance of emergence, but sometimes in the heat of the battle, things don't go to plan. When this happens, being able to gather useful information to help understand what has occurred is highly valuable and the new 1725C gives operators this opportunity by collecting a powerful range of information, available in the cab and remotely via Operations Center in near real time.
"This helps to deliver growers the support they need to reduce mistakes in field, and inform decisions to improve next season."
All 1725C planters include electric drives that provide individual row control versus groups of rows on hydraulic-drive planters, providing more accurate planting population control. Electric-drive planters also reduce maintenance requirements, as they do not have wear parts like chains and sprockets found in hydraulic-driven equipment.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
