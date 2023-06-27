Hundreds of jobs are going unfilled in Australia's agricultural machinery industry, with tradespeople some of the hardest workers to secure.
"More and more, when you ask dealers the key issue they're facing, it's people, from a recruitment and retention point of view," Tractor and Machinery Association (TMA) executive director Gary Northover said.
The critical issue is why the TMA conference, being held in Sydney on Wednesday July 19, will focus on attracting, developing and retaining employees.
Highlighting the issue was a capacity survey conducted by CNH Industrial, as part of the Right to Repair enquiry. It showed that over a year-long period an additional 799 staff were sought by dealers, with only half the positions ending up filled. Of the positions that were filled, 46% took more than six weeks to secure the new employee. Technical support was reported as the dealers' greatest need, and hardest to find.
"This gives a real sense of the size of the issue," Mr Northover said.
A major struggle with attracting people to the industry was making people who didn't grow up on a farm aware of the opportunities the sector offered.
"The people that get involved tend to know the industry well or be friends of friends (involved in the industry)," Mr Northover said.
One of the conference speakers will be Primary Industries Education Foundation Australia (PIEFA) chief executive officer Luciano Mesiti.
TMA is looking to work with PIEFA to develop opportunities to attract young people to the industry. But Mr Mesiti said it was not an easy task.
"We work across every primary industry and they're all crying out for farm labour," he said.
"It's not just tradespeople, even though that's a big area of demand, but it's even in the technical and research areas. There's a lot of jobs going unfilled."
Mr Mesiti said one issue with attracting younger people to the sector was the competition from other industries.
"When you watch TV, you see ads for working in the military or the mines, but you don't see ads about working in agricultural industries," he said.
"I'm an ex-ag teacher and the army would come into the school to do a presentation, say you can earn $80,000 a year when you start and you could see the kids' eyes light up."
Mr Mesiti said agriculture was also fighting with broader general public perceptions.
"Agriculture itself needs a whole rebranding, in terms of how the general public views agriculture," he said.
One young person who entered the agricultural machinery industry, despite not coming from a farming background herself, is Jaymee Ireland.
Ms Ireland said her only exposure to agriculture as a youngster growing up in Far North Queensland was going out with her Nonno when he was driving sugar cane harvesters.
But at 23, Ms Ireland is now a service technician at Emmetts Roseworthy in South Australia's Lower North. She is also a qualified heavy diesel mechanic.
Describing herself as a "bit of a tomboy", Jaymee said a trade was always on the cards growing up.
But after completing a certificate in aviation maintenance, she decided that wasn't the field for her.
She did some work experience with a mobile mechanic who fixed tractors and other equipment on site and this instilled an appreciation for agriculture in her.
Ms Ireland went on to work for Emmetts, where she finished her diesel mechanic apprenticeship, and said there was plenty she loved about her job.
"I love being out on site and going out to meet different farmers," she said.
"I also love the challenge of the job. John Deere is so advanced and there's so much to learn, so you're never doing the same thing and you're always learning."
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
