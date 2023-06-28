DAIRY farmers are already developing their farms for the future, managing environmental challenges while maintaining and often improving business success.
Dairy farmers taking action today have a vision for a sustainable business, one which can operate in variable conditions and be profitable and efficient.
Darren and Sharon Parrish run a 200 Holstein dairy cow herd and 250 dairy beef herd at their 320-hectare property in Bodalla, NSW, in a dryland, pasture-based system with the herd calving all year.
The Parrish family has been part of Dairy Australia's Our Farm, Our Plan and created a vision for their business with a focus on animal care and welfare as well as goal to maintain a sustainable and healthy environment.
With their property surrounded by ecologically sensitive areas and having been impacted by both fire and floods over the years, it was important to enhance and protect the rivers, lakes, wetlands and bushland.
The bushfire that devastated their property in 2020 also impacted the emergence of new growth and saw the persistence of some weeds in the bush areas - weeds they didn't have issues with before the fire.
The flood events over the years created other issues that slowed the fire-recovery process.
Fencing was a priority to contain their stock and manage pastures, and to protect riverbanks and ecologically sensitive areas.
The Parrish family engaged Local Landcare Service (LLS) following the fire, who provided support and advice to reduce bank erosion and on fencing projects, revegetation and weed control.
They implemented a weed identification and control program.
The re-use of effluent was an important focus to enhancing sandy soils.
The Parrish family were able to see re-growth in some of the fire-damaged bush areas.
The focus on fencing ensured that the herd was excluded from sensitive areas and able to graze on renovated pasture areas.
This enhanced milk production while allowing non-pasture areas to recover.
They look to continue recovery projects such as fencing and tree planting to return sensitive areas back to pre-bushfire damage and continue using and experimenting with organic waste and composting and reduce artificial fertiliser use.
"We know the sustainability management practices we need to do to be in the right place for our business and our farm," Mrs Parrish said.
Their advice to other farmers is to create a plan so that focus is on the key areas of the business and provides a pathway to manage change and make the right decisions for your business.
Natalie Clark and her two sons, Sam and Josh, operate a third-generation pasture-based 364-hectare dairy farm in the Mount Gambier, South Australia, region.
They milk about 500 Friesian cows that calve in autumn and spring (50/50 split).
The Clarks have been part of the Dairy Farm Monitor Project in South Australia since it started 10 years ago. This project has helped them maintain their business records to a high standard.
When Josh and Sam returned to work full-time on the farm, they were milking 370 cows in a 20-unit swing over herringbone dairy.
They spent 11 hours each day milking cows, a situation which was not sustainable for the cows or people.
The Clarks wanted to change their milking system so that they could improve the sustainability of their business.
They considered a modern rotary dairy but opted instead for robots.
In 2018, six Lely A5 robotic milking units were installed. Each unit is designed to milk 75 cows.
The decision to invest in a milking system was based on the long-term sustainability of the key people in the business.
It also allowed time for other aspects of their farm business and time with their families.
The pasture system was changed to a three-way grazing system to allow for the inclusion of the robotic milking system.
The investment in a robotic dairy system has also allowed the Clark family to increase their herd size.
"There are different ways of doing things," Sam Clark said.
"We wanted a way to milk the cows where we didn't have to both be there at the same time. And we have achieved this."
The upgraded system has also improved the collection of data about their herd, which has allowed the Clark's to make ongoing improvements to their business.
To read more on the sustainable work done by other farms and the Dairy Farm Monitor Project, visit Dairy Farm Monitor Project at dairyaustralia.com.au
This story was first published in The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine, May- Jun 2023 issue.
