DAIRY Australia's Silage Plastic Recycling trial in western Victoria has been successfully completed.
The lessons learned are now being used to work with private industry to develop a long-term solution for responsible disposal of plastic on farms.
Funded with the support of the Commonwealth's National Product Stewardship Investment Fund, the objective of Dairy Australia's innovative silage recycling project was to develop a practical and cost-effective solution for managing farm plastics, and, in particular, dairy silage wraps and covers.
The project ran for just over two years, starting with desk-top studies and investigations into international best-practice before moving into a pilot trial in western Victoria.
Following an expression of interest process, close to 160 farmers in western Victoria volunteered to participate in the trial, with 90 farms chosen.
The pilot trial began in April 2022 and, by the time it was successfully completed in March 2023, 64 tonnes of silage plastic, which might otherwise have gone into landfill, were collected and recycled.
This is equivalent to around 50,000 silage bales worth of plastic.
The trial tested three different on-farm plastic storage methods.
Farmers were offered the option of a paid on-farm collection service or free drop off at one of five local waste transfer sites.
The trial was supported by Corangamite Shire, Moyne Shire and Colac-Otway Shire councils, which allowed the project to make use of waste transfer stations for farmers to drop off their plastic.
Ultimately, the project allowed Dairy Australia to identify a preferred farm plastic collection and transportation model, which has been tested by farmers, meets the requirements of recyclers, and is competitive with existing practices.
'Farmer feedback for the trial in Western Victoria has been really positive, and there is overwhelming support for the continuation of a silage plastic collection and recycling scheme for the region'- Ian Olmstead, Dairy Australia
Dairy Australia is now working closely with Plasback, which operates a successful collection service of plastic wastes for rural communities in New Zealand, to implement that model in Australia.
Dairy Australia's program manager for manufacturing innovation and sustainability Ian Olmstead said the trial in Western Victoria had been positively received by the farmers involved.
"Farmer feedback for the trial in Western Victoria has been really positive, and there is overwhelming support for the continuation of a silage plastic collection and recycling scheme for the region," Mr Olmstead said.
"The project team worked closely with key stakeholders including plastic suppliers, plastics re-processors, dairy and cattle farmers, and other successful product stewardship schemes to ensure that the systems developed remain practical for farmers and commercially realistic for all involved.
"As a result of this project, Dairy Australia is currently working with Plasback, who will seek to build on the silage plastic collection service offered to date in western Victoria.
"They will take the lessons learned from the Dairy Australia trial, and what they've learned from their own experience previously operating a silage plastic recycling scheme here and in New Zealand, to offer Australian farmers a sustainable service for plastic disposal."
Details of Plasback's eventual service offering are being finalised.
It is anticipated that collection and recycling services will initially be offered in Victoria, before expanding to other regions nationally depending on demand and availability of suitable local collection and recycling infrastructure.
For more information, visit dairyaustralia.com.au
This story was first published in The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine, May-June 2023 issue.
