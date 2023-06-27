The 1471 hectare (3635 acre) Northern Slopes cattle property Wongala has successfully run more than 500 cows for many years.
Offered by the Harris family after 40 years of ownership, the property will be auctioned simultaneously as a whole and in two portions comprising of 921ha (2275 acres) and 550ha (1360 acres) respectively.
The very well developed property situated at the headwaters of the Horton River is on the market with a price guide in the $8.5-$9.5 million range.
Wongala is located 47km west of Barraba and is well recognised as being first class grazing country backed by a 990mm (39 inch) rainfall.
The property is nestled in a unique volcanic valley on the eastern side of Mount Kaputar and has been home to an Angus/Wagyu-cross operation for the past 20 years.
Under the Harris's management the cows have been kept in very good order to produce calves in excess of 300kg at seven to eight months of age.
The property has been top-dressed with superphosphate in three out of the past six years. Production is set to be increased with a more regular applications of super and a seeding program.
The impressive five bedroom homestead has a magnificent sunroom perfect for taking in the spectacular views.
There is also a three bedroom, two bathroom manager's cottage and a two bedroom workers' cottage.
The very well fenced property has large sections of exclusion fencing along the boundary with the adjoining National Park.
Wongala will be auctioned online by Hart Rural Agencies on September 7.
Contact Charlie Hart, 0428 658 457, or Tessa Cameron, 0427 821 006, Hart Rural Agencies, Barraba.
