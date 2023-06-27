Farm Online
Productive Barraba cattle country for 500-plus cows

By Mark Phelps
June 28 2023 - 8:00am
The 1471 hectare (3635 acre) Northern Slopes cattle property Wongala has successfully run more than 500 cows for many years.

