It's vital to undertake due diligence about a carbon trading program

By Dairy Australia
June 30 2023 - 11:00am
Rows of treed bordering paddocks providing shelterbelts on a dairy farm at Cohuna, Vic, in the Murray Dairy region. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
DAIRY farmers are being urged to consider carefully before committing to long-term agreements around carbon credits, with a number of Dairy Australia tools available to help make the right decision for your farm.

