RISING input costs are affecting all Australian dairy farmers, making it more important than ever to ensure that the farm is operating efficiently and not wasting money.
A first step to identifying opportunities for improved on-farm efficiency can be as simple as knowing the farm's carbon footprint.
Mapping out the farm's current carbon footprint can help farmers determine strategies to not only lower input costs and improve profitability but also reduce carbon emissions.
The Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator is free to access on the Dairy Australia website and allows farmers to calculate the impact of adopting different emissions reduction strategies on their total farm emissions and emissions intensity.
It can help farmers work out the strategies best suited to their farming system.
Farmers can complete the Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator in a standalone spreadsheet or by completing an extra seven questions in DairyBase.
The Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator is part of Dairy Australia's focus on delivering initiatives for efficiency of major dairy farm inputs, such as water and energy, and supporting action on-farm to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Farmers can access the Australian Dairy Carbon Calculator at dairyaustralia.com.au/carboncalculator
Brothers Tim, Will and George Jelbart are the owners of Jelbart Dairy, located at Leongatha South in Victoria's Gippsland region.
Their investment in solar power is now paying dividends.
As a community leader, we are trying to facilitate clean, green milk.- Tim Jelbart, dairy farmer, Leongatha South
The dairy business has been in the Jelbart family for more than 30 years, with the brothers growing up on the family's dairy farm.
Their parents, Max and Barbe Jelbart, started dairy farming on 110 hectares with 127 cows and built the business over time.
The property now consists of 870 hectares, with a milking platform of 360 hectares and the remainder used for rearing young stock.
The farm employs almost 20 employees and runs 1100 Holstein cows that produce almost nine million litres of milk per year.
With a growing dairy business and energy supply needs, Jelbart Dairy faced ongoing issues with the grid power system.
It was impacting the farm business's ability to efficiently run the dairy shed and milk cooling system.
The power supply wasn't adequate to effectively run the dairy shed twice a day, which included milking platform and machines, milk cooling and operation of the grain mill.
Lack of power caused them significant problems, including fuses blowing and fluctuations in power supply.
The Jelbart team researched a solar system that would allow them to utilise renewable energy in their business.
In 2021, they installed a REDEI Renewable Energy System, with solar energy now the primary source of power.
During the day, the solar system feeds into batteries that allow energy to be stored for use when solar isn't available.
A programmable logic controller (PLC) is set up in the dairy so that loads can be shifted according to solar power availability.
With the new system installed, the power supply is now consistent and seamless to the point where the team can't really tell what the power source is at any time.
Jelbart Dairy is now enjoying reduced power costs, consistent and reliable power supply, as well as increased life of motors and pumps.
Importantly, the business is now one step closer to carbon neutrality.
Jelbart Dairy has a vision to be a sustainable business that can survive variable conditions while remaining profitable and efficient.
It is important for the brothers that everyone involved with the farm has a strong sense of purpose.
"We didn't want to just have solar - we knew it had to be something," Tim Jelbart said.
"As a community leader, we are trying to facilitate clean, green milk. We are now part way there because we are not fully reliant on grid power."
This story was originally published in The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine, May-June 2023 issue.
