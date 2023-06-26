Heavy rain through southern Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW has raised concerns about waterlogging damage to newly emerged winter crop.
Over 100mm has been recorded for June in parts of WA's south-west, through parts of the Eyre Peninsula and Mid North and much of the south-east in South Australia and through the Wimmera in Victoria and eastern Riverina in southern NSW.
However, while farmers are pulling out machinery from bogs in the south it remains stubbornly dry in much of the northern winter cropping zone in both Western Australia and on the east coast through NSW and Queensland.
In the past week there has been a solid rainband that provided good falls for farmers across South Australia, Victoria and parts of NSW which was then followed up by an unexpectedly heavy rainband on Sunday night, which delivered up to 40mm in the southern Wimmera and parts of SA's south-east.
Official Bureau of Meteorology readings show in SA Naracoorte's June rainfall is over 125mm and Mt Gambier has had over 150mm.
Just over the border Stawell and Edenhope have both had over 100mm as has Albury in far southern NSW.
The rain has seen low level flood warnings on rivers such as the Glenelg in western Victoria and the King and Ovens in north-east Victoria.
Further north, last week's rain was more welcome as farmers in parts of northern NSW saw their first meaningful rainfall for some time.
There were surprisingly good totals after little was forecast, with a band from Narrabri east through parts of the Liverpool Plains recording in excess of 25mm to help alleviate some of the dryness building in that region, but generally speaking winter crop condition there remains well below average.
Falls of between 15-25mm were common through the Central West, while the Riverina had less.
The rain in the south was not all bad news, with croppers through low rainfall zones in both South Australia and Victoria saw some excellent tallies.
There was 29mm at Coolami, in the lower SA Mallee, north of Bordertown and 19mm at Lameroo, while in Victoria Pigick and Nypo, both near Rainbow in the southern Mallee, both had in excess of 25mm.
Even in one of Australia's driest cropping regions, the Millewa in far north-western Victoria, there were useful falls, such as 15mm at Werrimull.
The heavy June rainfall has come against forecaster expectations, with the BOM having the season marked as an El Nino alert due to climate driver trends in the Pacific Ocean.
In 70 per cent of the years an El Nino alert has been declared an El Nino event has developed.
The winter seasonal outlook from BOM was also strongly predicting markedly lower chances of receiving median winter rainfall, but that has already been blown out the water with two months to go in many southern regions.
In south-east South Australia Nutrien Naracoorte agronomist James Heffernan said there had been extremely heavy June rainfall, which would take its toll on susceptible crops.
"There are some soil types locally that are better draining, they are still faring OK although the soil profile is rapidly filling up, but we are seeing the real damage on the sodic clays north of Naracoorte towards Frances and over the border into the south-west Wimmera," he said.
Mr Heffernan said some parts of the south-east, near Millicent had recorded a staggering 200mm for June.
Meanwhile, forecast heavy rain over the next eight days will be far more welcome in northern and central Australia.
Over the next four days falls of over 50mm are expected over the south-western part of the Northern Territory, as tropical moisture filters down from the Indian Ocean over north-west Western Australia.
Further out there is the potential for totals of 50-100mm over parts of north-central Queensland, running from Mt Isa to Mackay, with dry inland areas set to benefit from rare heavy winter rain.
The exact location of the heaviest rain later in the week remains highly variable in model forecast runs so farmers will watch daily updates with interest until a clearer picture emerges.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
