El Nino influence likely in early spring

Although the developing El Nino has already become established, going by the sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific, warmer than usual water closer to Australia has meant that true El Nino conditions are not yet developing to the usual level. That said, the warmth of the SSTs in the eastern Pacific is indicating quite a strong event is likely so it is probably only a matter of time for such conditions to develop.
Current indications are for the developing El Nino to reach maximum strength, and therefore influence, in early to mid-spring, with El Nino conditions persisting into early summer. All this supports the prognosis of reduced rainfall potential in eastern Australia, especially in spring.
However, as mentioned previously we should not ignore the warmer than usual waters in parts of the Coral and Tasman seas, which is a rare phenomenon in an El Nino situation. The main effect of this set-up is to reduce the confidence of any "normal" El Nino forecast. Also, the SOI has unexpectedly risen to -5 from -15 a few weeks ago so it is now at the bottom end of the neutral range again.
It is also worth watching what is happening in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Ocean Dipole is maintaining a neutral level at the moment. The international models for the Indian Ocean indicate that a positive IOD event may develop in coming months. A positive IOD can reduce winter and spring rainfall over much of central and south-east Australia, and if combined with El Nino, the drying effect is often stronger and more widespread.
However, while it "holds onto current neutrality" with SSTs close to normal off the north west coast of the country and above normal still off south west Australia, this is allowing some moisture to be steered across continental Australia from the north west bringing unseasonal winter rains to the Northern Territory and next week to inland Queensland, which is a most unusual in a El Nino situation. The confidence level for any IOD forecasts at this time is lower than usual so its changes will be closely monitored.
Of the other climate indicators, to the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is currently weak and is likely to remain so for the rest of winter. The MJO has little influence on Australian rainfall at this time of the year.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is neutral but tending towards negative in the coming weeks. A negative SAM pushes westerlies further north and when this occurs synoptically it can increase shower potential in south east South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania. However, the SAM can change quickly and therefore it is not the most useful tool for long term forecasting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.