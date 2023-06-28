Farm Online

Warmer seas reduce confidence of 'normal' El Nino

By Don White, Weatherwatch
June 29 2023 - 9:00am
El Nino influence likely in early spring
Although the developing El Nino has already become established, going by the sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific, warmer than usual water closer to Australia has meant that true El Nino conditions are not yet developing to the usual level. That said, the warmth of the SSTs in the eastern Pacific is indicating quite a strong event is likely so it is probably only a matter of time for such conditions to develop.

